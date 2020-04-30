A bill that would require the State Department of Health to provide the addresses of positive COVID-19 patients to emergency responders and 911 centers is heading to the State House after passing the Senate in a 47-3 vote Wednesday night.
A memo from Sen. Kim Ward accompanying the bill says too many counties and their emergency management officials don't have access to information that would allow first responders to take necessary precautions before an emergency call.
"With only 10 local health departments in the Commonwealth, the majority of our counties fall under the DOH for communicable disease prevention and control," Ward wrote. "This means while more specific geographic information of communicable diseases are available in some counties such as Montgomery which has publicly mapped the municipalities in which there are positive cases of COVID-19, the majority of counties do not know which municipalities have been hardest hit by COVID-19 because the state Department of Health refuses to release any information beyond the county in which they are located."
"Any lack of more specific location of COVID-19 cases creates a huge obstacle to our county emergency management agencies who are coordinating aspects of the local response to this pandemic. Knowing only the county of COVID-19 cases falls far short in helping plan for and divert vital and sparse medical resources to where they may be needed most within a county."
Sens John Gordner and Gene Yaw both voted for the bill.
According to Ward's memo, the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955 places "primary responsibility for the prevention and control of communicable diseases with local departments of health and with the Pennsylvania Department of Health for those municipalities without their own. The Act also prohibits both state and local health departments from disclosing reports or records of diseases outside of the health departments except when necessary for them to carry out disease prevention and control under the law, the interpretation of which has varied."