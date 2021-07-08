Union County will receive nearly $550,000 from PennDOT to upgrade two stop lights in Kelly Township as part of PennDOT's Green Light-Go program.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced this week that 50 municipalities will share $15.6 milion to support traffic signal upgrades, increasing mobility and efficiency across the state.
Two of the grants are heading to Kelly Township. According to the governor's office, $297,665 for the signal at Route 15 and Hospital Drive, which will cover full signal replacement including retiming, new controller assembly, signal communication, enhanced detection and mast arms. Another $248,559 will be for the signal at Route 15 and William Penn Drive, including a signal replacement, retiming, new controller assembly, signal communication, enhanced detection system and mast arms.
Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies. This is the sixth round of funding disbursed through the Green Light-Go program for municipal traffic signals.
— THE DAILY ITEM