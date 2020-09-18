Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine Thursday signed new orders amending the recent announcement that restaurants may increase indoor occupancy to 50 percent starting Monday.
The order requires that serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11 p.m. and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight. The original guidance called for restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. This applies to both restaurants that do not self-certify to increase to 50 percent and those that choose to stay at 25 percent. There is no change to the requirements for the temporary sale of cocktails-to-go and take out alcohol sales from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license.
“As we continue to take critical steps to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we also recognize that this pandemic has taken a significant toll on the food services industry, so we must balance public health and economic recovery,” Wolf said. “These orders give restaurants the ability to increase indoor occupancy safely while giving customers confidence when deciding to patronize a restaurant.”
Once a facility has completed the self-certification process, it will be permitted to increase indoor occupancy to 50 percent while adhering to mitigation efforts that will keep employees and customers safe. Restaurants can begin submitting their self-certification documents to an Open & Certified Pennsylvania database.
Restaurants that self-certify will appear in an Open & Certified Pennsylvania searchable online database of certified restaurants across the commonwealth and will receive Open & Certified Pennsylvania branded materials, such as window clings and other signage designating their certification, which they can display for customers and employees.
The certification will contain the following:
- A list of requirements contained in the current restaurant industry guidance and enforcement efforts;
- A statement that the owner has reviewed and agrees to follow these requirements;
- The business’ maximum indoor occupancy number based on the fire code; and
- A statement that the owner understands that the certification is subject to penalties for unsworn falsification to authorities.