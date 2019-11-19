HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s sportsbooks broke the $200 million mark in bets for the first time as the state’s bettors increasingly turned online in October.
Pennsylvania’s sportsbooks hit a new high in October by accepting $241.2 million in bets in October, up 24 percent from September’s $194.5 million handle, according to official data released Monday. Those bets generated $19.1 million in revenue, down slightly from September’s $19.3 million win.
“Pennsylvania’s online market is finally maturing, and that is certainly the most important reason for the growth in the state’s handle,” said Jessica Welman, sports betting analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com. “The path for more growth is clearer now. A major brand like DraftKings coming online, coupled with intense interest in the Sixers, Flyers, and Penguins, will almost certainly give a boost to the already steady growth we’ve been seeing.”
Pennsylvania’s five online sportsbooks generated $198.7 million in October, representing 82 percent of the state’s total. That puts Pennsylvania in line with New Jersey, where about 85 percent of all bets originate online.
