HARRISBURG — The state was still waiting for test results from hundreds of nursing homes on Friday, the deadline for nursing homes to test every resident and staff member in Pennsylvania nursing homes.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Friday that about 80% of nursing home facilities had filed reports with the state indicating that they’d completed the initial round of testing.
Levine said many of the nursing homes that haven’t submitted their test results have had the samples taken from residents and they are awaiting lab results, or they have the testing scheduled.
"As of earlier this week, 474 of the 693 nursing home facilities had completed universal testing at least once thus far," said Nate Wardle, a Department of Health spokesman.
Prompted by state data showing the disproportionate toll the pandemic was taking on nursing home residents, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered nursing homes to test every resident on June 8. Since then, 2,724 nursing home residents have tested positive for coronavirus and 750 nursing home residents have died from coronavirus, according to state data.
Nursing home residents now account for about 18% of the state’s 105,571 COVID-19 cases, however, nursing home residents have represented 68% of the 7,101 COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania. There have been 18,991 nursing home residents who’ve tested positive for coronavirus, and 4,844 have died from COVID-19.
The state’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreaks within nursing homes has heavily criticized by Republican lawmakers, who’ve asserted that the state misstepped by telling nursing homes to admit residents who were being discharged from hospitals after being treated for COVID-19.
Levine has maintained nursing home residents who were hospitalized with COVID-19 generally had gotten coronavirus in their nursing homes in the first place. Coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes were more likely started by staff and others who had coronavirus but were asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic.
Bill Johnson-Walsh, director of the AARP in Pennsylvania, said the truth is “somewhere in the middle between those dueling narratives.”
He said the Department of Health and nursing home operators share some of the blame for not taking action more quickly to control outbreaks.
“It’s become quite obvious that the governor and the Department of Health had prioritized hospitals over nursing homes,” Johnston-Walsh said.
It’s no surprise many of the nursing homes that experienced outbreaks of coronavirus were facilities that had previously been flagged for infection control issues in inspections, said Diane Menio, executive director for the Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly.
“The nursing homes were not prepared and the state should have helped more,” she said. “It’s an awful virus and it spreads easily. If you’re a facility with infection control issues, that’s a problem.”
Wardle pointed to a story published Thursday in the New York Times that found that Pennsylvania is one of 21 states where nursing homes account for more than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.
In 21 states, the number of residents and workers who have died accounts for either half or more than half of all deaths from the virus. That story noted that only four states — New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Minnesota and Connecticut — had a larger share of their COVID-19 deaths associated with nursing homes than Pennsylvania.
“The majority of cases in nursing homes have been from the heroes that work there bringing in the virus and spreading it either asymptomatically or pre-symptomatically. The likelihood of the virus occurring in a facility is directly tied to the number of cases in the community, which is why we need to control this virus by wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands, and if you are sick, staying home,” Wardle said.
Universal testing plan
Levine said the state expects to provide an update on how it will move forward with its nursing home testing next week.
“We’ve seen an increase” in cases in nursing homes, including cases where residents and staff tested positive without exhibiting symptoms, Levine said. Being able to identify people who have coronavirus without symptoms was the point of universal testing, so that nursing homes can take steps to mitigate the spread of the virus from people who don’t realize they have it, Levine said.
Levine said that once the initial round of testing is completed, health officials will determine how often nursing homes have to retest. Those decisions will take into account factors like how many people working or living in a facility tested positive and how prevalent coronavirus is in the community around the nursing home.
Johnston-Walsh said the state seems like it’s gotten a better handle on the situation in the state’s nursing homes, an improvement he credited to pressure from the public and groups like the AARP.
Congress will need to provide additional stimulus funding to help nursing homes deal with the cost of continuing to do adequate testing to monitor for COVID-19, as well as provide the personal protective equipment needed to control the spread of coronavirus, Johnston-Walsh said.
Without adequate funding, a resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities seems inevitable, he said.
“It’s going to blow up again,” he said. “It’s a ticking time bomb.”