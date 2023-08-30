SUNBURY — Republican state Supreme Court candidate Carolyn Carluccio met with a group of people Wednesday and is looking forward to returning to Northumberland County before the November General Election where she will face off against Democrat Dan McCaffery to fill a 10-year seat.
"I love it here and I always look forward to coming to the area to meet with people and hear their concerns," she said Wednesday inside the Americus Hose Co., where she held a meet and greet.
"It's always a pleasure."
Carluccio spoke to the small crowd and said she has the experience to sit on the bench after she spent years as a federal assistant U.S. attorney, as well as being the first female chief public defender in Montgomery County. She also currently serves as president judge over 24 other judges in the county, she said.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he was pleased to see Carluccio visit the Valley.
"It's nice to see when the candidates come to the area so we can get to hear from them," he said. "When it's a state candidate, it's important because people get the chance to meet with them and ask questions. I am happy she chose to stop in and see us."
Carluccio agreed.
"I want to meet as many people as I can," she said. "We have been traveling all across the state and it's always great to meet and listen to everyone. I love this area and look forward to coming back."