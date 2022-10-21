SUNBURY — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court this week ordered that the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas adjudicate within 90 days a lawsuit filed by a state inmate demanding "an exclusive organic/non-GMO diet, hygiene and an uncontaminated water source(s)" at the State Correctional Insitute in Coal Township.
The one-paragraph order was filed on the court's website on Monday. SCI-Coal Township inmate Levar Lee Spence, 44, filed the original lawsuit in Northumberland County Court in 2020 against Thomas McGinley, the superintendent of SCI-Coal Township; John Wetzel, the secretary of the state Department of Corrections; and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is also the Democratic nominee for governor.
Spence, who was arrested in April 2015 for drug offenses in York County, was convicted and sentenced by York County Judge Richard K. Renn. He claimed in a handwritten lawsuit that he was restrained unlawfully and against his will. He claimed he was imprisoned under "cruel and inhumane torture" by conditions not imposed by the judgment of his sentence order.
From the date of his arrest, Spence "has demanded an exclusive organic/non-GMO diet, hygiene and an uncontaminated water source(s)," according to court documents.
Spence's dietary demand and hygienic requests are consistent with his previous living conditions, prior to arrest, for "personal, religious and health reasons," according to court documents.
Spence declined to "voluntarily subject to under-trained medical personnel and synthetic medications, renderings these services inadequate (and) useless," according to court documents.
His demands were not granted despite Spence's claims of injury, numerous hunger strikes and offers to take personal responsibility to acquire the same. Those in charge "demonstrated a willful breach of care," according to court documents.
Spence in his court documents argues that Article 1, Section 13 of the Pennsylvania Constitution prohibits the amercements of prisoners not authorized by the imposition of sentence nor legitimate penological interests.
"The actions and commissions performed against (Spence) constitute more than mere punishment, but torture," according to court documents. "(Spence) hereby challenges the legality of the respondent performance under Duty of Care."
Spence also argues with Section 14 that the privilege of Habeas Corpus shall be available to all persons. Having their liberty deprived by means of unlawful restraint and this privilege shall not be suspended unless in the case of rebellion or invasion when public safety may require it.