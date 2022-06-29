The state Supreme Court will make a decision that could impact the future of individuals requesting information from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
The panel of judges will hear an appeal by the PIAA to exclude the governing body for high school sports statewide from being subject to the Right To Know Law (RTKL).
The court agreed to hear the appeal after the PIAA challenged the unanimous state Commonwealth Court decision that found the PIAA is in fact subject to the law.
The appeal comes in the middle of discussion regarding a bill being introduced by state Sen. Doug Mastriano, which would put the PIAA in the “local agency” division rather than the group being a “state-affiliated agency” as the group is currently listed.
PIAA officials appealed the Commonwealth Court’s decision in December and on June 22 the state Supreme Court announced it would hear the case.
According to Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association attorney Melissa Melewsky, the state Supreme Court grants very few petitions for review.
“This will be an important decision for the commonwealth,” Melewsky said. “They will decide if the General Assembly was within its power when it made PIAA subject to the RTKL and accountable to the public that funds it. Assuming they agree that PIAA must be accountable to the public under the RTKL.”
Melewsky said the PNA believes the PIAA should remain subject to the law.
“PNA has always taken the position that PIAA must be subject to Pennsylvania’s public access laws, the RTKL and the Sunshine Act, because of the significant power the organization wields over high school sports and the large amount of taxpayer funding it receives,” Melewsky said.
PIAA officials claimed they do not receive public funding. All schools that are part of the PIAA, including those in District 4, pay a fee to be part of the group.
The PIAA began to claim it was not part of the Right to Know Law after requests made by The Daily Item and a Bucks County resident, who sought financial information.
The Daily Item continues to seek records from District 4 and receipts from District 4 meetings where food and beverages were purchased. The newspaper also asked for receipts from District 4 officials for catered District 4 meetings held at a private home in Mifflinburg and a Sullivan County county club. The newspaper at the time requested to speak with then-District 4 chairman Jim Zack who did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The Daily Item was awarded by the Office of Open Records the right to inspect District 4 checks in 2020. PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi, at the time, said that the group was made up of volunteers even though the same volunteers had checks made out to them for various work performed for the PIAA. According to checks the newspaper viewed, those doing work for District 4 are paid for their services, including mileage.
The Commonwealth Court opinion says the PIAA takes tax dollars and money from 1,431 various public schools and some of the PIAA board members include representatives of member schools.
“Therefore, as PIAA undertakes state action and is funded primarily by public school districts, the General Assembly’s classification of PIAA as a state-affiliated entity for the purpose of qualifying as an agency under the RTKL has a rational basis and furthers a legitimate state interest of transparency in PIAA’s use of public funds in a manner which dramatically impacts students’ lives,” the court ruled.
Liz Wagenseller, executive director of The Office of Open Records, said the agency has not changed its opinion on PIAA.
“The Office of Open Records maintains its position that the PIAA is subject to the Right-to-Know Law,” Wagenseller said. “We will follow any decision made by the court.”
Mastriano did not return a call or email for comment.