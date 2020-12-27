Pennsylvania registered 4,884 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest total in a month, as the state Department of Health announced that more than 15,000 state residents have died since March due to the novel coronavirus.
State health officials announced another 127 deaths on Sunday, pushing the statewide total to 15,010. There was one new local death — in Union County — pushing the Valley total to 304.
There were 140 new cases in the Valley in Sunday's data release: 55 in Montour County, 54 in Northumberland, 18 in Union and 13 in Snyder. Montour County's cumulative total dropped by 89 as the state continues to reconcile testing data sent from the county for results.
There are still 331 active cases at federal prison facilities in Union County.
As of Sunday morning, there were 104 active inmate cases at Allenwood’s medium-security facility. There were 20 active staff cases at the facility.
In the low-security unit, there were 145 active cases, including 136 inmates. There are also 15 staff cases at USP-Allenwood. At USP-Lewisburg, there were 45 active inmate cases and 11 staffers still active. All numbers remained the same on Saturday.
Since the BOP began tracking data, there have been 920 total cases at the four locations. Of that total, 580 have already recovered, including 553 inmates.
Active cases continue to decline at state prisons. As of Sunday, there are 2,597 combined cases at two dozen state prisons, a decrease of 1,254 from Thursday. At SCI-Coal Township, there are 25 active cases, including 17 inmates, decreases of nine and seven respectively.
There are 55 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 50 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, there are 30 cases, including 22 residents.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations increased across Pennsylvania and in the Valley on Sunday.
As of noon Sunday, there were 5,905 residents hospitalized across the state, up 99 from Saturday. There were 1,145 residents being treated in intensive care units, down 16, and 747 being treated on ventilators, a decrease of 22. The state reports 681 adult ICU beds are open statewide.
Locally, there are 231 patients in three hospitals, an increase of five.
At Geisinger in Danville, there were 160 patients with 38 of them in the ICU and 26 on ventilators. There were 10 adult ICU beds available, down five from Saturday.
Geisinger in Shamokin held steady with 10 patients hospitalized, three in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients on ventilators. The facility has one open adult ICU bed.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 60 hospitalizations, with 10 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator. It has four ICU beds open.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 10,220 cases, 1,464 have been linked to long-term care facilities in the region. The state has not updated the long-term care facility database on Sunday.
The Emmanuel Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County has 43 active resident cases and 22 active staff cases. There have been 136 total cases at the facility, according to the center's report on Saturday. There are also three positive cases at Maria Joseph Manor in Danville.
At Riverwoods in Lewisburg, there are 30 active cases (21 residents). There are nine active staff cases and 96 people — 89 residents and 7 staffers — are in quarantine or isolation.
In Northumberland County, 16 facilities have combined for 200 cases (801 residents and 199 staffers) along with 151 deaths, an increase of nine deaths since the last data was released. Snyder County has had 136 cases (110 residents, 26 staffers) and 19 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 177 cases (145 residents, 32 staffers) and eight deaths at five locations. There have been 151 cases (125 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at seven Union County facilities