Pennsylvania surpassed 600,000 COVID-19 cases and the Valley now has had more than 10,000 cases according to the most recent data released Saturday.
Statewide there are 7,581 new cases, including another 275 in the four Valley counties, according to the state Department of Health.
Twenty-six deaths were added across Pennsylvania, including one in Snyder County.
Riverwoods in Lewisburg has 89 residents and 7 staff members in quarantine due to exposure, symptoms or pending test results. There are 30 active cases at Riverwoods as of Saturday morning and six residents have died. There are also 71 active cases combined at Emmanuel Nursing and Rehabilitation and Maria Joseph Manor in Danville.
The Valley largest case increase was in Montour, where there are 164 new cases. There were 61 new cases in Northumberland County, 36 in Union and 14 in Snyder.
There are still 331 active cases at federal prison facilities in Union County.
As of Saturday morning, there were 104 active inmate cases at Allenwood’s medium-security facility. There were 20 active staff cases at the facility.
In the low-security unit, there were 145 active cases, including 136 inmates. There are also 15 staff cases at USP-Allenwood. At USP-Lewisburg, there were 45 active inmate cases and 11 staffers still active. All numbers remained the same on Saturday.
Since the BOP began tracking data, there have been 920 total cases at the four locations. Of that total, 580 have already recovered, including 553 inmates.
One inmate at USP-Allenwood has died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
Active cases continue to decline at state prisons. As of Saturday, there are 2,597 combined cases at two dozen state prisons, a decrease of 1,254 from Thursday. At SCI-Coal Township, there are 25 active cases, including 17 inmates, decreases of nine and seven respectively.
There are 55 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 50 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, there are 30 cases, including 22 residents.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations dipped statewide and remained steady in the Valley on Saturday.
As of noon Thursday, there were 5,806 residents hospitalized across the state, down 117 from Friday. There were 1,161 residents being treated in intensive care units, down 23, and 769 being treated on ventilators, an increase of 32. The state reports 681 adult ICU beds are open statewide, an increase of 30.
Locally, there are 226 patients in three hospitals.
At Geisinger in Danville, there were 156 patients with 38 of them in the ICU and 26 on ventilators. There were 15 adult ICU beds available.
Geisinger in Shamokin held steady with 10 patients hospitalized, three in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients on ventilators. The facility has two open adult ICU beds.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 60 hospitalizations, with 10 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator. It has four ICU beds open.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 10,220 cases, 1,464 have been linked to long-term care facilities in the region. There are 29 new resident cases in Union County and 15 resident cases in Northumberland County.
The Emmanuel Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County has 46 active resident cases and 22 active staff cases. There have been 136 total cases at the facility, according to the center's report on Friday.
There are 21 active resident COVID-19 cases and six residents have died due to complications of the novel coronavirus. There are nine active staff cases and 96 people — 89 residents and 7 staffers — are in quarantine or isolation.
In Northumberland County, 16 facilities have combined for 200 cases (801 residents and 199 staffers) along with 151 deaths, an increase of nine deaths since the last data was released. Snyder County has had 136 cases (110 residents, 26 staffers) and 19 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 177 cases (145 residents, 32 staffers) and eight deaths at five locations. There have been 151 cases (125 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at seven Union County facilities