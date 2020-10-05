Three Valley counties — Montour, Northumberland and Snyder — are in the state’s substantial level of community transmission following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the most recent seven-day window.
The state Department of Health updated its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard on Monday and the latest data show the three local counties rank behind only Centre County in terms of community transmission. Northumberland County also has the second-highest testing positivity rate.
It is the second week in a row the number of cases in Northumberland County has been in the substantial level. According to guidance from the state Department of Education, schools in counties with substantial growth for two consecutive weeks are recommended to go to full remote learning. At the moderate level, the state recommends “blended learning model or full remote learning model.”
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district currently has zero cases of COVID-19 and they will continue to follow the safety plan put in place.
“The safety plan is working and the two biggest ways to combat COVID-19 is the wearing of face masks and the isolating and removing anyone with any type of symptoms,” he said. “Since the beginning of the school year we only had one case.”
In September, the school board approved a plan that sent home middle and high school students at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to complete classes online. The move allows thorough cleaning of the school and gives teachers time to plan and create any needed instructional videos for the district’s 350 remote learning students, according to school officials.
Danville Area School District has used a hybrid bridge model for the last three weeks for high school students — with half of the student body attending every other day based on last names and learning remotely on days they aren’t in school.
The state uses two metrics —incidence rate and testing positivity rate — to recommend schools in counties with high rates shift to full remote or a hybrid learning model. Montour County’s latest incident rate of 159.0 — second only to Centre County’s 291.1.
There are 756 more cases in the latest seven-day window — Sept. 25-Oct. 2— measured statewide, 6,036 up from 5,280, an incidence rate of 47.1 cases. The statewide percent-positivity went up from 3.3% to 3.7% last week.
Substantial growth is more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of more than 10 percent. Moderate growth is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5 to 10 percent. Low growth is an incidence rate of less than 10 cases and a positivity rate of less than five percent.
Montour, Snyder and Northumberland all fell into the state’s substantial growth category: Montour, 159.0; Snyder, 140.6; and Northumberland, 139.4.
All three counties had testing positivity rates that fell into the state’s moderate level: Northumberland, 9.3%; Snyder, 7.8%; and Montour, 6.6%. Only Centre County had a higher positive test rate (9.4%) than Northumberland.
Montour County’s positivity rate was 1.9 percent last week, tied with Union County, which had an incidence rate of 42.4 cases.
Union County saw increases in total cases (30), incidence rate (67.0) and positivity rate (1.1). Its incident rate fell into the moderate level, while its positive rate is in the low growth metric.