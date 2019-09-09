Overdose antidote naloxone will be available at 95 locations across Pennsylvania — including four in the Valley — on Sept. 18 and 25 according to Gov. Tom Wolf.
According to a press release, the Wolf Administration will provide free naloxone to any Pennsylvanian who wants it as part of the administration’s ongoing effort to reduce the number of opioid overdoses and get residents into treatment. Distributions will primarily take place at state health centers and county/municipal health departments on Wednesday, September 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as supplies last.
“The life-saving medication naloxone is essential for every resident to have on hand, particularly if you have a loved one suffering from opioid-use disorder,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “We want to ensure that all Pennsylvanians have the proper tools to help fight this opioid crisis and through this opportunity for free naloxone, we are saving lives and getting those who need it most into treatment. Keeping naloxone in your home, work or even in your car can make the difference between someone getting into treatment or dying from this disease.”
Naloxone will be available at the Valley's four state health centers, located at the following addresses:
- Montour County SHC, 329 Church St, Danville
- Northumberland County SHC, 247 Pennsylvania Ave, Sunbury
- Selinsgrove Center, 1000 Route 522, Selinsgrove
- Union County SHC, 1610 Industrial Blvd, Lewisburg
Since November 2014, more than 25,000 people have been revived with naloxone by police officers and EMS providers in Pennsylvania. A standing order, updated in July of 2019, allows firefighters and police officers to administer naloxone as part of their treatment of someone who has overdosed. First responders have access to naloxone for free through funding set aside in the 2019-2020 budget by Governor Wolf and the General Assembly.
“We are at a critical crossroads in combatting the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith. “We have a choice to accept overdoses and the disease of addiction as the new normal or to fight back. I choose to fight. We simply cannot get an individual the help they desperately need following an overdose if they are dead. I hope that all Pennsylvanians use the naloxone distribution days to proactively take action to save our loved ones.”
In addition to being able to get naloxone for free on September 18 and 25, it is carried at most pharmacies across the state year-round. Naloxone is available to many with public and private insurance at pharmacies either for free or at a low cost.