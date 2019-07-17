Upper Augusta Township's wastewater system will receive more than $3 million in state funding — either through grants or low-interest loans — money that will be used to tap residents into the Sunbury's collection system.
Senator John R. Gordner (R-27) and Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) made the announcement Wednesday that the township will receive funding through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
The township will receive $1,697,027 in grant money and another $1,492,019 in low-interest loans. The township has pledged an additional $424,954 to cover the remaining costs. According to a press release, the project calls for the elimination of 46 residential septic tanks and the existing Mount Pleasant Wastewater Treatment plant. It will then route this wastewater into the Sunbury Municipal Authority’s collection system, through the construction of two new sanitary sewage pumping stations, 18,700 feet of forcemain and a gravity collection system."
“I want to thank the PENNVEST Board for making this significant investment to the greater Sunbury area,” Sen. Gordner said. “Through these funds, public health will be greatly improved.”
The existing Mount Pleasant Wastewater Treatment facility is unable to consistently meet limitations for ammonia-nitrogen when it discharges treated sewage effluent to a tributary of the Susquehanna River.
“I’d like to congratulate the Upper Augusta Township officials for partnering with the state and making this commitment to protecting the Susquehanna River,” Rep. Culver said. “It is an important resource for the people of Sunbury and the surrounding communities. This project will help to protect it and allow residents to continue to enjoy what it has to offer for many years to come.”