SELINSGROVE — State Treasurer Stacy Garrity and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller visited Friday with LB Water officials who are expanding the 52-year-old company's footprint in Selinsgrove.
"You've really grown," Garrity said as she heard about the company's beginnings on South High Street in Selinsgrove in 1970. The company started by supplying products to municipalities and other customers for maintaining and improving water, wastewater and stormwater services.
Over the years, LB Water added two specialty companies, 540 Technologies and S3 Stormwater Solution Source.
In the next few months, the corporate office at 540 S. High St. will relocate to a new three-story building at 520 S. Market St., Selinsgrove.
The move will take employees from the existing 4,800-square-foot building to the new 32,000-square-foot structure on the borough's main street, said company chief financial officer Michael Schaeffer.
"We are excited," he said.
LB Water will continue to use the three buildings it owns on South High Street as a sales office and training center, he said.
During the tour, Garrity and Keller sat down with several officials at the employee-owned company to discuss the company's growth. In the past five years, it has added two new locations, doubled its inventory from $25 million to $50 million and hired 30 employees. Fifty-seven people are employed at the Selinsgrove locations, public relations manager Ben Reichley said.
"It's a people business and that's why we're successful," said CEO Shawn Pulford.
Keller lauded LB Water's success and noted operating a 100-percent employee-owned company "is unique."
Company board chairman Jim App highlighted the internship program started several years ago which has attracted qualified employees.
"Every year we've hired at least one intern for full-time work," Pulford said, adding the program may extend to Virginia.
The company provides many opportunities to advance, he said, addressing Troy Dressler, who began working in the yard and now serves as director of operations as he works toward an MBA degree at Penn State.
"It's not just jobs. LB provides opportunities," App said.