HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 488 motor vehicle crashes during the Christmas holiday weekend. Six people were killed and 90 others injured in crashes from Dec. 24-26 this year.
In a statement, state police said alcohol was a factor in 8 percent of the crashes — including one fatal crash — and resulted in 181 DUI arrests.
Those numbers are up from 2019, which saw 376 crashes in the same three-day period. Due to pandemic mitigation efforts in place, similar statistical information was not collected in 2020. In 2019, there were no fatal crashes and 78 were injured as a result of motor vehicle crashes. There were 40 alcohol-related crashes but no fatalities involved in those incidents. There were 179 DUI arrests in 2019.
State troopers also arrested 158 individuals on criminal charges in 2021.
State police issued 4,007 traffic citations from Dec. 24-26, 2021. Comparatively, 5,883 traffic citations were issued in 2019.
The report only included statistics of incidents investigated by state police and the data did not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
With New Year’s Eve celebrations ahead this week, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers. People are urged to plan ahead for a safe ride home before heading out, especially if holiday plans involve alcohol.
— THE DAILY ITEM