HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police say troopers confiscated $23,160,277 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2022.
According to state police spokesperson Cpl. Brent Miller, troopers were able to seize 168 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $3.7 million. Troopers also seized 120 pounds of methamphetamines, 77 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, and more than 119,000 narcotic pills valued at $2.9 million from Pennsylvania communities, according to a press release from the state police.
The breakdown provided by state police said 163.44 pounds of cocaine, 4.78 pounds of crack cocaine, 13 pounds of heroin, 64 pounds of fentanyl, 348 doses of LSD, 16.81 pints of Marijuana THC liquid. 162 marijuana plants, 120 pounds of methamphetamines, and 44 pounds of other narcotics (pills) were seized in the first quarter of the year.
Miller said state police also collected 899 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the first quarter of 2022.
There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Miller said.
— Francis Scarcella