HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 6.9 percent in June, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's employment situation report released Friday.
The U.S. rate rose a tenth of a percentage point from May to 5.9 percent. The states unemployment rate was 6.4 percentage points below its June 2020 total.
Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased 2,000 over the month due to a drop in unemployment which fell for the fourth consecutive month. Employment rose for the fourth time in the past five months.
— THE DAILY ITEM