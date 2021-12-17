HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.7 percent in November, according to the Department of Labor & Industry's monthly report. November 2021.
The U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point from its October level to 4.2 percent. The state unemployment rate was 1.4 percentage points below its November 2020 level.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased 10,000 over the month. Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 13,500 over the month to 5,781,800 in November, the seventh consecutive gain.