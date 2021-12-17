Job Openings

A sign in the parking lot of Mariano's grocery store advertises the availability of jobs, Oct. 8, 2021, in Chicago. U.S. employers posted 11 million open jobs in October, nearly matching a record high reached in July and a sign that companies were confident . A government report Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 also showed that the number of people quitting their jobs dropped in October to 4.2 million, though that is still the third-highest number of monthly resignations on record.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.7 percent in November, according to the Department of Labor & Industry's monthly report. November 2021.

The U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point from its October level to 4.2 percent. The state unemployment rate was 1.4 percentage points below its November 2020 level. 

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased 10,000 over the month. Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 13,500 over the month to 5,781,800 in November, the seventh consecutive gain.

