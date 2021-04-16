US jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic

A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening. Hiring picked up in February 2021. Business restrictions have eased as the pace of viral infections has ebbed. Yet the economy remains far from normal.

 Elise Amendola - staff, AP

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's employment situation report. 

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down to 7.3 percent in March. The U.S. rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point from February to 6.0 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percentage points above its March 2020 level while the national rate was up 1.6 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – increased 1,000 over the month as employment rose slightly more than unemployment declined.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you