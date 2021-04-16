HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's employment situation report.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down to 7.3 percent in March. The U.S. rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point from February to 6.0 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percentage points above its March 2020 level while the national rate was up 1.6 points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – increased 1,000 over the month as employment rose slightly more than unemployment declined.