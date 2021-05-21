Unemployment Compensation Pennsylvania

Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A bill by Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature to reinstate work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment benefits cleared the House Labor and Industry Committee on a party-line vote Tuesday. Labor and Industry Committee Chairman Jim Cox, R-Berks, contends that employers are having trouble finding workers, and that they often blame the additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits during the pandemic and the lack of a work-search requirement.

 Keith Srakocic - staff, AP

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point in April, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry April report, released Friday morning.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment increased to 7.4 percent in April. The U.S. rate also increased one-tenth of a percentage point from March to 6.1 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 8.8 percentage points below its April 2020 level and the national rate was down 8.7 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — increased 2,000 over the month as unemployment rose slightly more than employment declined.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were down 4,400 over the month to 5,666,500 in April. Leisure and hospitality jobs had the steepest gains from last April, adding back more than 200,000 of the nearly 340,000 jobs lost in March and April 2020.

