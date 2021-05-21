Pennsylvania's unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point in April, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry April report, released Friday morning.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment increased to 7.4 percent in April. The U.S. rate also increased one-tenth of a percentage point from March to 6.1 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 8.8 percentage points below its April 2020 level and the national rate was down 8.7 points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — increased 2,000 over the month as unemployment rose slightly more than employment declined.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were down 4,400 over the month to 5,666,500 in April. Leisure and hospitality jobs had the steepest gains from last April, adding back more than 200,000 of the nearly 340,000 jobs lost in March and April 2020.