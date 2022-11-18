SUNBURY — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point in October, to a record-low 4.0 percent. The U.S. unemployment rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.7 percent. The state's unemployment rate was 1.6 percentage points below its October 2021 level and the national rate was down 0.9 percentage points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 2,000 over the month.
From April 2020 to October 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 92% of jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic. Three supersectors — trade, transportation & utilities; information; and professional & business services — were above their pre-pandemic job levels in October 2022.