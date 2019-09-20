Survey: Businesses added a solid 195,000 jobs in August

In this Aug. 15, 2019, photo a "Now hiring" sign is displayed on the front door of a Staples store in Manchester, N.H. On Thursday, Sept. 5, payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in August.

 Charles Krupa

Pennsylvania’s August unemployment rate was unchanged from July at 3.9 percent, one-tenth of a percentage point above the record low that was held from April through June. The national rate, at 3.7 percent, was also unchanged in August.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point from August 2018.

Pennsylvania’s labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 9,000 over the month to 6,479,000. Employment and unemployment both rose by 5,000.

