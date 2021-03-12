Pennsylvania's unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percent January, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's employment situation report released this morning.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose to 7.3 percent in January. The U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point from December to 6.3 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.5 percentage points January 2020 levels. civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased 15,000 over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 35,700 over the month to 5,638,100 in January, essentially reversing December’s drop of 35,400.

