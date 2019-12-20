Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point in November to 4.3 percent according to the state's Department of Labor & Industry's employment report.
The national rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point from November 2018 while the national rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
Pennsylvania’s labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 18,000 to 6,534,000. November was the fourth consecutive month in which employment and unemployment both increased, signaling that people are continuing to enter the workforce.
The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania increased 9,500 to a record high 6,070,500 in November.