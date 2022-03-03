BLOOMSBURG — Three state-owned universities will soon be known as the consolidated Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania after a unanimous vote by the State System Board of Governors on Wednesday.
The board voted to make the change involving Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities, although those previous names will still be widely used — including for logos and on diplomas.
Commonwealth University "will not serve as a public-facing identifier, but will remain in the background, allowing the universities to legally and compliantly become one entity while maintaining our strong brands in our regions and beyond," according to the state system.
Diplomas will display the institution at the top of the document according to each graduate's location. Existing foundations and alumni associations will remain separate and continue to support their respective campuses. Donors can continue to designate funds to support programs or a campus of their choosing.
The state system approved the name Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania to represent the integrated campuses.
The merger is seen as a way to provide a broader range of programs to students at a time when enrollment has been falling. The change is expected to make it easier for students to attend classes at any of the three schools.
The change requires approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
