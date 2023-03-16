New COVID-19 infections were low for a third consecutive week statewide and in the Valley.
Montour, Northumberland and Union counties reported their smallest weekly increases in new cases since the state moved to a weekly update system in mid-May 2022, according to data provided by the state Department of Health.
Statewide there were 6,083 new infections, the third consecutive week the state set a new low since the weekly reports began.
There were 8 new cases in Montour County, 56 in Northumberland and 15 in Union County. The 20 new cases in Snyder County was not a new low, but it matched the third-lowest total reported since mid-May.
There was one new COVID-19 death reported in the Valley, a Northumberland County resident.
Statewide there were 119, up two from the previous week. It was the second consecutive week with a minor increase. Since the switch to weekly reports, the state has averaged 130 deaths per week.
Nationwide, infections fell 25 percent in the last week. Deaths were down 14 percent and hospitalizations were down 9 percent, according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University. The death and hospitalization numbers decreased for the fourth consecutive week.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, hospitalizations decreased by 125 — 100 or more for the third week in a row, all of them the largest decreases since mid-January. It is the tenth consecutive week the total has decreased. The number is down 1,000 from 1,747 the week of Jan. 4 to 747 in the latest report.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 29 COVID patients — down two from last week — and Geisinger in Shamokin was treating two — down one from last week. Four of the patients at Geisinger in Danville were in intensive care units (ICU) and one was on a ventilator. There were no patients in the ICU at Shamokin for the second consecutive week. None of the 4 patients at Evangelical Community Hospital were in the ICU or on ventilators. Last week, there were 11 admitted at the hospital with COVID-19, according to the state data.
State facilities, prisons
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg joined 95 other facilities at Level 1 COVID restrictions, the lowest of the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) three levels. There were three inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and no staff cases.
There were 24 infections at the Allenwood medium-security facility after no cases were reported there last week. There were 10 inmate positives at Allenwood FCI’s low-security facility and one case at USP Allenwood. There were no staff positives at any of the state prison facilities in the Valley.
Nationwide there was one facility at level 2 and none at level 3. Level 3 is the most restrictive. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there was one active inmate case inmate cases and one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 38 (down 1 from last week) active inmate cases and 31 (up 5) active staff cases in state prisons.
There were seven active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center along with six staff cases, both the same as reported last week.
There were no client cases at the Danville State Hospital — the same as reported last week — and at least one staff case. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five or more people are positive.
There were no youth or staff cases at either the male or female juvenile detention facilities in Danville.