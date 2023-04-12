There were 3,473 new COVID-19 infections in Pennsylvania this week, the first time the number has been below 4,000 since the state started releasing data weekly.
It was also the third consecutive week the state set a new low since the weekly updates started in mid-May 2022.
It was also the third consecutive week there were fewer than 100 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health data released Wednesday. There were 80 deaths reported this week, 67 a week ago and 90 the week before that.
The total was 100 or more per week for 32 of the previous 33 weeks.
Two of the deaths were recorded in the Valley, one each in Northumberland and Union counties.
The Valley counties recorded 49 new infections, setting a new low for the sixth consecutive week. The number of new infections among Valley residents has decreased in nine consecutive weeks.
Snyder County, with five cases, and Northumberland County, with 29 cases, set a new low since the weekly updates started. Montour County's seven cases and Union County's eight cases are the second smallest increases in those respective counties.
Nationwide, infections decreased by 31 percent in the last week. Deaths rose 2 percent and hospitalizations were down 12 percent, according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, hospitalizations decreased by 136, the 14th consecutive week the total has decreased. The number is down 1,317 from 1,747 the week of Jan. 4 to 430 in the latest report. It is the fewest number of COVID-19 patients since April 11, 2022.
Seventy patients statewide were in intensive care units (ICU) and 35 were on ventilators.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 23 COVID patients — down eight from last week — and had no patients in an intensive care unit or on a ventilator after having four and one respectively last week.
Geisinger in Shamokin had three COVID patients, up one from last week. Evangelical Community Hospital had three COVID patients. None of the patients at either facility was in the ICU or on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg joined 94 other facilities at Level 1 COVID restrictions, the lowest of the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) three levels. There were three inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and no staff cases.
There were no infections at USP Allenwood or the medium- or low-security facilities there.
Nationwide there was one facility at level 2 and none at level 3. Level 3 is the most restrictive. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were no active inmate or staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 10 (down 8 from last week and 23 in two weeks) active inmate cases and 18 active corrections staff cases (down one from last week) statewide.
There were seven active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center along with six staff cases, both the same as reported for the fourth consecutive week.
There were no client cases at the Danville State Hospital — the same as reported for a third week — and at least one staff case. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five or more people are positive.
There were no youth or staff cases at either the male or female juvenile detention facilities in Danville.