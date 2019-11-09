A Point Township man convicted in the 2014 overdose death of 9-year-old Korbin Rager is dead.
State Department of Corrections Spokesperson Susan McNaughton confirmed that Victor Hare III, 63, died of natural causes on Wednesday. He was housed at SCI Laurel Highlands where he was serving 25 to 50 years for providing the fatal overdose of Oxycodone to Korbin Rager in 2014.
Hare was convicted in April 2017 by a jury on six charges related to the overdose death of Korbin Rager and child endangerment of Korbin and his 13-year-old half-brother. Hare was convicted of four felony charges: one count of drug delivery resulting in death, one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of children; and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Hare was most recently fighting to have his case overturned. In July, the state Supreme Court indicated that he would not have his case by the court.
Hare and appeals attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, requested the state Supreme Court to hear the appeal in February after a panel of judges from the Superior Court of Pennsylvania in November affirmed Hare's 25- to 50-year state prison sentence.
Hare, in his original filing, claimed that the Commonwealth presented insufficient evidence to support the conviction of four of six felony charges, and that the verdicts were against the weight of the evidence.