Pennsylvania recorded 328 new positive cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths during its mid-day update Monday.
One new case was reported in the Valley, in Union County, pushing the county's total to 100. Elsewhere in the Valley, 346 cases have been confirmed in Northumberland County residents, 79 in Montour residents and 72 in Snyder County residents.
The new cases pushed the state’s total to 95,742 and the state’s death toll to 6,911.
No new deaths were reported in the Valley.
On Sunday, the state took down its data center, including all death data, for maintenance. One new death in Northumberland County reported Sunday before the data was removed, was still included on the list today. That death pushed the Valley total to 15 — 9 in Northumberland County and two each in Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
In nursing and personal care homes, according to the state department of health, there are 18,279 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,481 cases among employees, for a total of 21,760 at 750 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,158 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.
In the Valley, one more worker at a Northumberland County long-term care facility has been diagnosed with the disease, pushing the total to nine. Fifty-five residents in county facilities have also tested positive. Three residents in a Snyder County facility and two workers and one resident in three Union county facilities have also tested positive. Four deaths have been linked to a Northumberland County facility.