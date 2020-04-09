There were nearly 2,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania — including four in the Valley — on Thursday, the largest single-day increase since the state began tracking data last month.
After two days of sharp increases in deaths related to the novel coronavirus, the state confirmed another 29 deaths, pushing the statewide total to 338.
There are now 18,228 cases — up, 1,989 from Wednesday — in Pennsylvania and 87,374 negative tests.
There is still just one death in the four Valley counties — one confirmed two weeks ago in Snyder County. There are 65 confirmed cases, including two deaths in Columbia County according to state health officials.
In the Valley, there are 69 confirmed cases: 25 in Montour County, 24 in Northumberland, 11 in Union and 9 in Snyder. Union County has three new cases since Wednesday.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
The state is also releasing county-level data for hospital beds, ventilators available and in use and number of patients hospitalized.
There are, 2,033 people hospitalized statewide due to coronavirus, and 600 of them are on ventilators. In Montour County, five COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, one in Northumberland and none in Union County.