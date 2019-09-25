HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf said he thinks Pennsylvanians are ready for the state to legalize adult recreational use of marijuana based on the responses from the public prompted by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s statewide listening tour on the issue.
“We now know the majority of Pennsylvanians are in favor of legalization, and that includes me,” Gov. Wolf said. “I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together, especially the criminal justice reforms I am proposing today, which will have an immediately positive influence on thousands of families across Pennsylvania.”
He called on the General Assembly to begin by decriminalizing possession of small amounts of the marijuana and pass legislation to allow people with prior convictions for possessing small amounts of the drug to get their criminal records expunged.
Wolf said the decriminalization and expungement measures are “low-hanging fruit” that the General Assembly should pass without waiting to debate the more controversial proposal to fully-legalize marijuana.
Legislative leaders in the General Assembly made it clear that tackling the issue isn’t an immediate priority.
“Our focus has been and will continue to be on the health of the medial marijuana program in the state and the law we put in place to help chronic ailments,” said Jennifer Kocher, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County. “At this time, we are not convinced that legalizing marijuana will not have a negative impact on that.”
House leaders echoed the concerns about the impact on the state’s medical marijuana program and added that the issue would be competing for attention with a host of other pressing issues facing lawmakers.
“These include election machine funding, reducing violent crime, expanding educational opportunities and growing a robust economy,” according to a statement provided by Mike Straub, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County. “Calling on the Legislature to act now on marijuana legalization serves only as a distraction from the important work lawmakers carry out in Harrisburg and in their home districts,” according to the statement.
The responses from legislative leaders didn't directly address Wolf's call to pass decriminalization or expungement legislation.
Pennsylvania is one of 33 states that have legalized medical marijuana. Just 11 states have legalized adult recreational use of the drug – Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.
Fetterman visited all 67 counties in Pennsylvania in the spring. At those events, 10,275 people provided comments at those events. When online, mailed and phoned comments are included, the listening tour generated 44,407 comments.
Sixty-eight percent of the people who attending the listening tour events said they support legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana. Eighty-two percent of the people who commented overall supported legalizing the drug.
The cost of the listening tour was $9,000, including the cost of renting venues, travel reimbursements for staff and supplies, said Christine Kauffman, a spokeswoman for Fetterman.
Fetterman said that he traveled to all parts of the state to give everyone an opportunity to weigh in on the issue.
“If we’d wanted to gin up the results, I could have looked at a map” to pick areas were marijuana legalization would seem more popular, he said.
The lieutenant governor leads the state’s Board of Pardons and Fetterman said he’s urging people with prior convictions for possession of a small amount of marijuana to seek a pardon. Fetterman said he’s directed staff of the board to waive fees for those convicted of marijuana possession crimes and to develop a system to expedite those pardon requests.