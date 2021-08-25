Pennsylvania’s opioid disaster declaration — in effect since January 2018 — will end today, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
Gov. Wolf first signed the opioid disaster declaration in January 2018 in an effort to fight the deadly opioid and heroin epidemic and renewed the declaration 15 times, most recently on Aug. 4, 2021. In a statement released this morning, Gov. Wolf said the General Assembly declined to extend the emergency declaration.
“When I first signed Pennsylvania’s opioid disaster declaration in 2018, it was an important tool in our fight to save lives,” said Gov. Wolf. “The disaster declaration allowed us to work together more effectively to reduce overdose deaths and help Pennsylvanians obtain treatment and pursue recovery.
“We made a lot of progress before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, both in putting improved systems in place to help Pennsylvanians and in reducing overdose deaths in the commonwealth by nearly twenty percent from 2017 to 2020."
According to the Wolf administration, among the actions taken to address the opioid crisis include:
- DOH Acting Physician General Dr. Johnson signed an updated naloxone standing order permitting community-based organizations to provide naloxone by mail.
- In September 2020, DDAP announced the launch of Life Unites Us, an anti-stigma campaign, utilizing social media platforms to spread real-life stories of individuals and their family members battling substance use disorder, live and recorded webinars detailing tools and information necessary to effectively reduce stigma to more than 350 community-based organizations focused on substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery throughout Pennsylvania, and a web-based interactive data dashboard detailing the progress of the campaign.
- The DOH Office of Drug Surveillance and Misuse Prevention has reduced opioid prescriptions by 40 percent and has virtually eliminated doctor shopping.
- Pennsylvania Coordinated Medication Assisted Treatment (PacMAT) programs are serving as part of a hub-and-spoke model to provide evidence-based treatment to people where they live. Eight PacMAT programs currently serve patients through this initiative, and over 8,000 patients have been served through this initiative.
- The First Responder Addiction and Connection to Treatment Program has equipped over 1,200 Commonwealth First Responders and Public Safety Professionals with the skills necessary to respond and fight the opioid epidemic.
- EMS has administered more than 51,760 doses of naloxone between January 2018 to present.
- More than 880 drug take-back boxes help Pennsylvanians properly dispose of unwanted drugs, including 180,969 pounds that were collected and destroyed in 2020.
- Since 2016, more than 76,000 Pennsylvanians have utilized Pennsylvania’s Get Help Now hotline to find and/or access substance use treatment in their area.
- The state prison system has expanded their Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program, which is viewed as a model program for other states.