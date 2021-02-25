HARRISBURG — Lawmakers used a budget hearing for the Department of Health to blast the state’s response to the COVID pandemic, chiefly taking aim at an early move to order nursing homes to readmit residents with coronavirus and the more recent problems distributing vaccine doses.
In a House appropriations committee hearing Thursday, Republican lawmakers criticized the move to require nursing homes to readmit residents who’d been hospitalized with COVID, saying the move led to Pennsylvania having some of the highest rates of cases and deaths at the facilities.
There have been 12,355 COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania. More than half of the 23,868 people who’ve died with COVID-19 during the pandemic were residents of nursing homes or other long-term care facilities. But earlier in the pandemic when nursing homes were being hit by COVID-19 outbreaks the hardest, nursing homes represented an even larger share of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.
State Rep. Natalie Mihalek, R-Allegheny County, pressed Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam on the decision to order nursing homes to re-admit residents with COVID while other states didn’t.
Beam said the state’s orders “were clearer” than the guidance given by the federal government, but that they didn’t go further than the federal guidance.
“We wanted to make sure our hospitals weren’t overwhelmed,” she said, repeating an assertion made at a press conference earlier this week.
Mihalek said the state’s order was not just clearer than the federal guidance, it was stricter, dictating that the nursing homes take back residents with COVID-19, instead of saying that nursing homes could accept COVID-19 patients.
Even in the earliest days of the pandemic, it was clear that seniors were the most vulnerable population, Mihalek said.
“The people who were dying, the people who were the most vulnerable to the virus were the people in our nursing homes," she said. "What did we do? We issued an order on March 18 directing that population to accept COVID positive patients.”
State Rep. Meghan Schroeder, R-Bucks County, said the state should have waited to get more nursing home patients vaccinated before moving to allow all seniors and those with medical conditions that put them at risk of getting seriously ill from COVID to get vaccinated, as well.
Beam said the state was following the lead of the federal government by allowing seniors and others to get vaccinated.
The Department of Health announced on Monday that vaccination clinics to provide first and second doses have been completed at all the nursing homes participating in a federal program that delivered vaccines using staff from the CVS and Walgreens pharmacies. The program isn’t expected to complete the clinics for assisted living facilities and personal care homes until the middle of March.
While Schroeder criticized the move to make more people eligible for vaccines, Democrats criticized the department for not moving to add teachers to the list of people being prioritized for vaccines. State Rep. Pete Schweyer, R-Lehigh County, said that while many rural and suburban schools have been able to reopen their doors for in-person classes, urban schools have been less likely to reopen, unfairly creating an inequity in the way the state has been educating its students throughout the pandemic.
State Rep. Leanne Krueger, D-Delaware County, said that local school officials in her district have indicated they are looking to resume full-time in-person classes even though they don’t see how they can provide six feet of social distancing for students in class. The state should give priority for teachers to get vaccinated, especially if schools are going to offer in-person instruction without having sufficient social-distancing measures in place, she said.
Beam said that there are already more people being given priority for vaccine doses than there are doses available to give to them. State officials are reluctant to tell teachers that they will be given priority for vaccines when there isn’t sufficient supply to meet the increased demand.
“We want to ensure that when they get permission” to get vaccinated, “they can get it,” Beam said.