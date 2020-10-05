Democrats in Pa. scramble to limit number of 'naked ballots'

FILE - This May 26, 2020 file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Democrats are launching a digital ad targeting Pennsylvanians voting by mail to explain how to correctly fill out and return the ballots, hoping to avert worried predictions that 100,000 votes or more could be invalidated because the ballots aren't put in the proper envelope.

 Gene J. Puskar

The state's online voter services and election applications are operational following an outage that began late Saturday, according to state officials.

Multiple commonwealth agencies were impacted by the outage that was due to an equipment failure at a data center operated by an external contractor.

“The outage was due to an issue with the contractor’s equipment, and there is no evidence of malicious interference,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “All data was backed up, as always.”

Voters can once again go online to votesPA.com to register to vote, apply for a mail ballot, or check their voter registration, among other services.

The Department of State’s professional licensing services are among the applications that are still affected. The Commonwealth Office of Information Technology and Unisys are working to restore those functions as quickly as possible. 

Online services for the departments of Revenue and Human Services and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board also are affected.

