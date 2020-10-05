The state's online voter services and election applications are operational following an outage that began late Saturday, according to state officials.
Multiple commonwealth agencies were impacted by the outage that was due to an equipment failure at a data center operated by an external contractor.
“The outage was due to an issue with the contractor’s equipment, and there is no evidence of malicious interference,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “All data was backed up, as always.”
Voters can once again go online to votesPA.com to register to vote, apply for a mail ballot, or check their voter registration, among other services.
The Department of State’s professional licensing services are among the applications that are still affected. The Commonwealth Office of Information Technology and Unisys are working to restore those functions as quickly as possible.
Online services for the departments of Revenue and Human Services and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board also are affected.