Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point in December, the eighth consecutive monthly decline.
Friday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for December 2020. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down to 6.7 percent in December.
The U.S. rate remained unchanged from November at 6.7 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points above its December 2019 level while the national rate was up 3.1 points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased 15,000 over the month due to declines in both employment and unemployment.