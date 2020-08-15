Two more Northumberland County residents have died due to COVID-19, including another virus-related linked to a long-term care facility in the country, according to new data released Friday.
The news comes as the state Department of Health released its weekly testing figures. While there were 500 more cases in the week which ended Thursday than the previous seven-day window, the positivity rate of tests statewide continued to decline.
DOH reported 829 new cases statewide on Friday, including eight in the Valley, and 36 new deaths.
The two new deaths push Northumberland County’s total to 17. Three Montour County residents and two residents each in Snyder and Union counties have died due to the virus, according to the state.
The Valley’s total number of cases increased to 1,027. There were three new cases each in Snyder and Union counties, which increased to 116 and 279 total cases respectively. Northumberland County’s total increased by two to 526 and Montour County’s total remained at 106.
The coronavirus death toll in Pennsylvania is now 7,445, with 5,056 of the deaths linked to long-term care facilities.
State data
The statewide percent-positivity went down to 4.0% from 4.1% last week, the third week a row that data has declined. Counties with concerning percent-positivity include Fayette (10.4%), Armstrong (8.9%), Cameron (8.7%), Huntingdon (7.1%), Dauphin (6.5%), Northumberland (6.4%), Mercer (6.3%), Erie (5.9%), Crawford (5.8%), Forest (5.8%), York (5.6%), Indiana (5.5%), Franklin (5.4%), Lawrence (5.3%), and Berks (5.0%).
Last week, Union County’s positivity lead the state with 11.4 percent. This week, Union County’s rate dropped to 4.1 percent this week. The positivity rate in Snyder County was 2.8 percent last week and 0.8 percent in Montour County.
“Our percent positivity decreased for the third week in a row, which is a testament to the testing occurring, and that testing is widely available throughout the state,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “However, with increased testing comes increased case counts. The virus is still circulating, and we must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings to keep our numbers low, stop the spread and allow more freedom.”
The Department of Health also provided contact tracing data from a small number of state residents who have tested positive over the past month. According to DOH, of the 24,468 positive cases reported between July 13 and August 11, “less than half of the individuals provided an answer to the question as to whether they spent time at a business establishment.” Of those who did provide an answer, 6 percent, or 1,499 answered yes, they visited a business establishment 14 days prior to onset of symptoms, including 47 percent of those who said yes reported going to a restaurant; 24 percent of those who said yes reported going to a bar; 19 percent of those who said yes reported going to some other business establishment; 10 percent of those who said yes reported going to a gym/fitness center; and 9 percent of those who said yes reported going to a salon/barbershop.
Long-term care facilities
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 134 residents and 25 staff members have been infected. Long-term care facilities data and overall case data are updated separately by the state. State health officials have repeatedly said it takes a few days to reconcile all of the data it receives.
Six residents and six staffers at six long-term care facilities in Montour, Snyder and Union Counties have been infected, the same numbers as Thursday. No deaths have been reported at any of those facilities.
Statewide there have been 122,950 cases of the virus. The state estimates that 78% of patients who have tested positive have already recovered. Statewide, 1,304,739 patients have tested negative.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,285 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,209 cases among employees, for a total of 24,494 at 890 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
Approximately 8,826 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.
Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center did not report any new cases for the second consecutive day. The total number of cases at the facility remains at 57.
The Bureau of Prisons is reporting one fewer case of COVID-19 today, 64 total, in Lewisburg and Allenwood prisons. The bureau reported 56 cases among inmates, including 22 active cases, and eight cases among staffers, five active.
State health officials also report 585 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 fewer than on Thursday. There are 103 patients being treated on ventilators, a daily increase of seven.
Philadelphia reported an increase of 147 cases in Friday’s data. There were 14 counties without any new cases on Friday.