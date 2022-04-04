HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has created a taskforce focused on issues affecting individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities who are involved in the justice system.
Included among the taskforce members are Snyder-Union President Judge Michael H. Sholley, Snyder County Children and Youth Services Director Jennifer Napp Evans.
With one in 46 children and one in 59 Pennsylvanians diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, judges hearing juvenile, orphans, and family court cases are often dealing with autistic individuals.
The taskforce, partnering with the Pennsylvania Courts’ Office of Children and Families in the Courts and led by Justice Kevin M. Dougherty on behalf of the Supreme Court, is focused on providing increased training opportunities for judges; helping further identify gaps in the system for individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities; and creating a local roadmap to resources and services.
“We learned so much from our listening tour — identified challenges, discussed experiences and committed to working together to find solutions but what we really learned is how much work there is to be done,” said Supreme Court Justice Kevin M. Dougherty. “By creating a taskforce and partnering with our Office of Children and Families in the Courts who work primarily with children and families in the dependency court system, we’re positioning ourselves to better assist those who need it before they enter the court system.
“If we can provide support to a child before they are court-involved and put a plan in place to help that child and their family before they continue down a challenging path — that’s a life changed, and a family saved. The momentum created by the regional tours, amplified by the work of the taskforce will allow us to replicate what we learned within the entire court system.”
For more information about the Autism and the Courts effort, visit pacourts.us/learn/autism-and-the-courts.