Valley counties have doled out millions of dollars in COVID relief funding over the past two years, for everything from small businesses and local libraries to the largest municipalities. Millions remain to be allocated as well, so those tasked with overseeing the funding have their hands full making sure it is being used in an appropriate and timely manner.
Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties received a combined $34.95 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to distribute.
The funds, according to the federal guidelines, “may only be used for costs incurred within a specific time period, beginning March 3, 2021, with all funds obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and all funds spent by Dec. 31, 2026.”
Those tasked with allocating the money have been cautious in their approach, as have those seeking the funding in the first place.
“We’ve had some municipalities talk about bridges that need to be repaired. We’ve talked about purchasing a fire truck. Each municipality is different. It’s crazy. It’s money they’ve never seen before and will probably never see again,” Kristen Moyer of SEDA-Council of Governments outside Lewisburg, a public agency that partners with municipalities for economic development and policy guidance, said previously.
Northumberland County still has approximately $11 million to distribute from its $17.6 million allocation — more than half of all ARPA money received in the four Valley counties. The county this year has allocated $6,162,046 in funding to 18 municipal entities, seven public libraries, the Northumberland County Jail and other county projects.
The 18 municipalities or municipal authorities received $5,871,292 in ARPA funding. These consisted of: Sunbury, $1.5 million; Riverside, $1 million; Northumberland, $800,000; Ralpho Township Municipal Authority, $500,000; Sunbury Municipal Authority, $300,000; Kulpmont, $300,000; Herndon-Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority, $250,000; Northumberland Borough Sewer Department, $210,000; Point Township, $200,000; Snydertown, $193,292; Point Township Municipal Authority, $125,000; Zerbe Township, $100,000; Turbot Township, $95,000; Washington Township, $93,000; Mount Carmel Township, $80,000; Ralpho Township, $75,000; and Kulpmont Marion Heights Joint Municipal Authority, $50,000. The city of Sunbury’s allocation is still pending while it seeks matching funds.
All seven libraries in the county — Mount Carmel Public Library, Coal-Township-Shamokin Public Library, Ralpho Township Public Library, Montgomery House Library, Degenstein Community Library, Milton Public Library and Priestly-Forsyth Memorial Library — received $10,000 each.
The Northumberland County Jail received $7,413.41 in personal protective equipment. The offices of sheriff, prothonotary and register and recorder received $45,000 for the digitization of records. The county used $99,137.57 for the HVAC improvements for the county courthouse, $19,140 for COVID testing, $2,463 for body cams for the sheriff’s office and $47,600 for the administration of the funding to Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, of Harrisburg.
Each applicant and project was vetted by Zelenkofske Axelrod. Each applicant other than libraries needed to have 50 percent in matching funds and have the project completed within two years, said Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
“Our agreement with each municipality we gave money to is ‘Money must be obligated by June 30, 2024, and must be spent by Recipient by June 30, 2026,” said Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery. “We did this to make sure there is a six-month gap in case of any discrepancies with the municipality’s project.”
Skavery and Schiccatano said it intends to use the second half of the ARPA funding for the expansion of broadband internet service and the installation of antimicrobial carpet for the courthouse and Northumberland County Career and Arts Center in Shamokin. They intend to seek bids in 2023, said Schiccatano.
“We’re looking at things that will benefit all taxpayers in the county,” said Schiccatano. “We’re not planning on a second round of open applications for municipalities.”
The commissioners will meet with Zelenkofske Axelrod to discuss ideas. The company has worked with other counties in vetting and distributing COVID-19 relief funds.
“They are great to work with and super knowledgeable,” said Skavery. “They have lots of experience and bring us other ideas and perspectives. They’re very thorough.”
Schiccatano said the COVID spending will be audited eventually.
“We want to be sure we’re using the money in the correct way,” he said. “This company knows what they’re doing.”
Skavery said the county must submit the funding to the federal agency for review. Everything thus far has checked out, he said.
The county also does follow-ups to ensure the money is being spent properly and timely, he said.
“The municipalities have to do the projects,” said Schiccatano.
Snyder County
Snyder County Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said the county’s $7.8 million in ARPA funding came in two installments.
“The first one arrived in 2021 and the second this year,” he said. “The entire amount was claimed by the county as reimbursement of salaries. At that point, the funds become county funds and can be spent at the discretion of the board of commissioners. The board has chosen to designate those funds for county capital improvements, including the replacement of the courthouse HVAC, renovation of a building for emergency management (to better deal with any future pandemics) and other future needs. This allows these renovations, which need to be done, to be completed without being a burden on the Snyder County taxpayer.”
Any tracking at this point is being done internally, he said.
“The county contracted with Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC to assist with the initial claiming of the funds and associate documentation needed to reimburse salaries,” said Phillips. “They have also assisted in filing the appropriate reports with the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Because Snyder County received less than $10 million the reporting requirements are not as burdensome as some of the counties that received more.”
At this point, Snyder County will file a report with the Treasury in early spring showing the salaries they reimbursed in 2022 and that will expend all the allocated funds, he said.
“At that point, the only other obligation the county will have is if the Treasury would choose to audit the program. The program is also audited as part of the county’s annual single audit,” said Phillips.
Union County
Union County has awarded 88.3% of the $8,725,766 in ARPA funds it received, according to documents provided by county Finance Director Jeffrey P. McClintock
Twenty-six municipalities, organizations and programs were awarded funding.
The largest disbursement will go to Union County capital improvements. According to the documents, $111,111 has been paid out toward the $2 million so far.
The next highest single disbursement was $1.15 million to be distributed for various needs at all seven fire companies serving Union County. According to the documents, $839,400 of that disbursement has already been paid, the largest amount paid out already by the county.
Along with those, according to the documents provided by McClintock, were $600,000 for farmland preservation, $500,000 for a PennDOT Multi-Modal project, $450,000 to resurface the Union County Rail Trail and more than $332,000 for the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau to cover hotel tax loss due to COVID-19.
The distribution includes several other smaller amounts, including $8,000 to the Lewisburg Children’s Museum and $20,000 each to the Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church for building renovations and water mitigation and the Boy Scouts of America Susquehanna Council for a combination oven at Camp Karoondinha.
There are $1,012,440 in ARPA funds left to distribute in the county.
Montour County
No Montour County boroughs or townships were part of the first disbursement of ARPA funds, but county municipalities were included in the second and third rounds.
In round two, four locations split $651,145, including more than $200,000 to both Danville ($243,251) and Mahoning Township ($216,769).
Four municipalities split $179,933 in the third round, led by $83,159 for Liberty Township.
Staff Writer Marcia Moore contributed to this report.