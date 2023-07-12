SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Jail is currently holding 163 inmates while 225 others are sitting in other jails across the region, according to prison officials.
The number is about average for the month with inmates coming in and being released, according to Warden Tom Reisinger
The prison board met Wednesday and Commissioner Sam Schiccatano asked about what the cost of inmates spending time out of the county.
Resinger explained it was $75 per day, which is the average cost. Resinger also said when the county houses an inmate, they charge the same amount.
Reisinger said the county is housing 20 inmates in Snyder County, one in Columbia and four in Union.
The county has paid a total of $35,474 so far this year to the other jails for housing inmates, according to a report by Reisinger.
Commissioner Kym Best wanted an accurate count of inmates, as Best has kept an eye on the population and guard situation.
Best, who has also kept watch of the correctional officer situation since the county announced a crisis at the jail because of lack of employees, also listened as Reisinger said the county has received a "stack" of applications for guard positions and it currently has 28 full-time and seven part-time correctional officers serving inside the jail.
Reisinger held several open houses and attended job fairs to find qualified applicants.