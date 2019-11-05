Voter turnout is steady according to election officials in Montour County.
Like all counties in the Valley, the highest profile race is in Montour is the commissioners' race. There, incumbents Trevor Finn, Dan Hartman and Ken Holdren are on the ballot with Steve Bennick. Voters will pick two candidates and three will be elected.
Mike Benjamin, judge of election in Mahoning Township II at the township building, said turned was pretty decent. As of 11 a.m., 107 people had voted. There are a total of 1,207 registered voters there.
At Shiloh United Church of Christ which is the Fourth Ward polling place in Danville, Brenda Dennehy said voting was constant. "It's very steady for a local election," said Dennehy, majority inspector.
As of 11:10 a.m., 68 people had cast ballots. There are 887 voters registered in that precinct.