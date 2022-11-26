MILTON — A maker space, in which people with shared interests can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge, opened at 7 Broadway St. early Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting.
Called the Central Pennsylvania Maker Space Academy and inspired by STEAM disciplines, (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics), the Milton maker space is where people can collaboratively create, explore and learn.
Membership is free and open to adolescents and adults as well as students and entrepreneurs. Within the space is a variety of equipment including 3D printers, laser cutters, cnc machines, soldering irons and even sewing machines with the end goal of building community and innovation through making.
Program director Becka Warfel said the idea for creating such a space in Milton has been germinating for three years. But bescause of the pandemic, plans had to be put on hold, Warfil explained.
"There was a lot of planning involved," she said. "And a lot of training. We had some hired teems helping with the training in technology and in the arts."
In the Maker Space location the concept was to create a public area where anyone could come in and be a "member" for free. "The only reason we have membership is so that we can keep track of the interest in different types of crafts that we offer. Members can come in and use all these different machines and materials that we have."
Warfel's expertise is in art and design as well as crafting, she said, and it is one of these programs she'll be teaching at the maker space.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez has been involved in the entire project. "At least on the periphery," she said at the grand opening. "I am a huge fan of maker spaces because they allow community members to engage in the arts and the crafting of things. And it can spark the interest in STEAM for kids at a young age."
George Venios, executive director of TIME, thanked Warfel and her team for bringing this all together. He also wanted to thank funders.
"The maker space is a regional resource for STEAM programs thanks to many funders including the Degenstein Foundation, PPL Foundation, Conagra Brands, and of course our largest supporter DCED," Venios said. "As most of you know Milton was the manufacturing mecca of Central Pa. throughout the 19th and 20th centuries — and we are bringing it back," he said.
Hours are 9.a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.