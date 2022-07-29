MIFFLINBURG — Students in various Valley school districts had the pleasure of being entertained while learning from a world-renown science expert Thursday inside the Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
Steve Spangler, who is a best-selling author, STEM educator and producer with more than 1 billion views on various social media platforms for various experiments he shows as teaching methods to increase student engagement and help parents teach at home, was the guest speaker Thursday.
Summit Early Learning, of Mifflinburg, held the camp at the school for nearly 140 students, who all enjoyed the learning experience.
“This was a lot of fun,” said Arianna Capobianco, 6, of McClure. “I enjoyed seeing the experiments and learning.”
Spangler “wowed” the crowd with various science experiments, including using some of the Summit staff as volunteers, in the acts.
Spangler showed the crowd how to use liquid nitrogen and how it can explode.
Summit Early Learning Executive Director Doug Bertanzetti said he was happy to see the children and adults enjoying themselves.
“It’s a full day for children to learn and enjoy,” he said.
Summit Early Learning services Snyder, Union and Mifflin counties.
Miles Hughes, 8, of Snyder County, said he was enjoying seeing Spangler show off his science experiments.
“This is so cool,” he said. “I loved seeing all of this.”
Spangler closed out his speech with the students and adults by calling Summit centers for school-age development coordinator Michelle Russell to the floor, along with other volunteers in order to have some fun with the children.
“I am happy to be here and glad you all had a good time,” he said to the crowd.
The school also had nearly 20 vendors on hand for students to walk around and perform hands-on science activities.