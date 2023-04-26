An innovative learning festival for students, educators, and families across the nation will have 15 local events in the Northeast Region that includes Northumberland, Union and Columbia counties.
Jennifer Hain, the Career Ready Central PA Facilitator for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in Milton, said the Remake Learning Days from April 22 to May 23 is a program offered through the CSIU EcosySTEM and Career Ready Central PA. It involves Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) and career-related events for students of all ages at libraries, schools, tech centers, museums, play spaces, community centers, business and industry, and more.
“I’m really excited about how many events we have, and I hope we continue to grow,” said Hain. “We want families to know we’re creating these science and technology events for them to get out of the house, and we hope it leads them down a career path as they get older. It’s a way for businesses and industries to let children in where not all (businesses) can.”
The first event was held at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum on April 22. The next two events will be held at Northway Industries in Middleburg on May 3 and May 6 and at STEAM Innovation Labs in Sunbury on May 5.
The Northway Industries Experience — Exploration in Woodworking is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. May 3 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at 434 Paxtonville Road in Middleburg. Northway Industries invites parents, caregivers, teachers, coaches, and club leaders to learn alongside their students and explore exciting careers in woodworking. Participants will have the opportunity to do one of three different projects to take home at no cost, said Hain.
STEAM Innovation Labs, in Sunbury, is a space for makers in the area to learn from each other and foster their skills in areas from arts to technology and woodworking to welding. The May 5 event — held from 5 to 8 p.m. at 363 Market St., Sunbury — is called Wonderous Machines that will feature a mini Tesla coil, 3D printing, laser cutting and other demonstration, according to owner Meghan Beck.
Penn Valley Airport in Selinsgrove is hosting STEM to the Skies-Careers in Aviation on May 9, 17, 18, and 23. Penn Valley Airport invites parents, caregivers, teachers, coaches, and club leaders to learn alongside their students and explore exciting careers in aviation. Participants will have the opportunity to use the flight simulator and participate in hands-on projects with various professionals in the aviation field at no cost, said Hain.
Penn Valley Airport is located at 100 Airport Road in Selinsgrove.
Hain said the goal is to teach science and technology, gain interest at early ages, help students understand what careers are found in the local area and create a pipeline to careers.
Funding comes through the Susquehanna Education Foundation of the Degenstenin Foundation.
Other events are Junkyard Wars Challenge and Family Junk Yard Wars at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum on May 6; LCM Presents Junkyard Wars Family Challenge at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum on May 6; STEAM Open House at Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Public Library on May 11 and 13; Streaming Out Of The Box at the CSIU-16 on May 12; Paint Together at Bloomsburg Public Libary on May 13; Families Coming Together To Think In and Out Of the Box In Creating Their Own Masterpiece at CSIU-16 on May 13; Junkyard Wars Family Final Challenge at the Hand IN Hand Foundation Resouce Center; After School STEAM Party at the Milton Public Library on May 17; Cardboard City at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum on May 21; and Tinker Time at the Bloomsburg Public Library on May 23.
Each event is free and open to the public. Participants must register at https://bit.ly/remakelearningdays-northeast.