Shikellamy School Board member Michael Stender is now a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Stender, a Republican, was sworn into office Monday and now officially represents the 108th District.
State Rep. and Speaker of the House Dem. Joanna McClinton welcomed Stender and Democratic Rep. Heather Boyd, who also was sworn in on Monday.
"Today the state Legislature welcomed its two newest members," she said. "Boyd and Stender were elected to serve their communities in a special election last month."
McClinton said swearing-in ceremonies are always a special occasion.
“As longtime public servants, Representatives Boyd and Stender both bring valuable experience to their new roles and will contribute greatly to the policy debates in Harrisburg," she said. “I’m confident that the more than 120,000 Pennsylvanians they collectively represent will benefit from having such dedicated elected officials as their voice in Harrisburg.”
McClinton said the new members are joining the state House at a busy time, having advanced 44 bills — all with bipartisan support — in just three weeks in late April and May. Additionally, the Legislature is currently debating the state budget which is due by June 30.
“The state House has been advancing legislation to strengthen our communities and help Pennsylvanians of all ages at an ambitious pace,” McClinton said. “I’m proud of the work the House has been able to achieve so far this legislative session and am hopeful about what we’ll continue to accomplish.”
With the addition of Stender and Boyd, the state House is restored to its full 203-member complement, with no changes to the majority makeup.
Democrats retain a one-seat majority. The split will be 102-101 with Republicans in the minority when the two new members take office.
Both the House and Senate returned to session Monday as the budget process is picking up. The statutory deadline for a new budget is June 30.
Stender bested Democrat Trevor Finn, a Montour County commissioner, to win the seat that serves northern Northumberland County and all of Montour County. Republicans have held the 108th for 50 years.
Stender succeeds Lynda Schlegel Culver, the former longtime state representative who won a special election herself in January to join the state Senate.
Boyd, a Democrat, defeated Republican Katie Ford to fulfill the two-year term in the 163rd Legislative District, which encompasses parts of Delaware County. The term expires next year. The position was vacated by former Democratic representative Mike Zabel who resigned in March after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced publicly.
Boyd’s win held the majority for Democrats, the party’s first in 12 years.