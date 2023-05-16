SUNBURY — Republican Michael Stender will head to Harrisburg as the new representative in the Pennsylvania House's 108th District after he outlasted Democratic challenger Trevor Finn and Libertarian candidate Elijah Scretching Tuesday night in a special election.
The seat became open after former State Sen. John Gordner retired. Then-state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver ran for and won the seat in a special election in January, leaving the 108th open.
Finn entered the race after winning his party’s nomination unanimously in an online convention, according to Democratic leaders.
Stender outlasted several other Republican candidates in a Republican convention held in Sunbury in March to earn the nomination.
Scretching said he then decided to jump in the race because he said he wanted to see change and give residents a third option.
Stender, a Shikellamy school board member who gained 5,056 votes unofficially, celebrated with supporters at the Americus Hose Co. on Tuesday night.
Finn, a five-term Montour County Commissioner, received 2,354 votes. He said he refused all endorsements, said he wanted to run to continue to work with economic development and make sure the district is well represented in Harrisburg.
Scretching received 304 votes in his campaign.
“Representative-elect Stender will get right to work for the people of the 108th District,” Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Lawrence Tabas said in a statement Tuesday night. “The 108th District has gained a representative who will always fight for them. Representative-elect Stender will continue the history of keeping this seat in Republican hands, as it has been since 1973."