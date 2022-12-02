Fourteen months after a senior judge was presented with evidence to decide whether convicted murderer Maria Sanutti-Spencer deserves a new trial, the 56-year-old Selinsgrove woman is still waiting on a decision.
In October 2021, Somerset County Senior Judge David C. Klementik, who is presiding over the case, was given the case to review after the judge held two hearings on the matter.
The first hearing was held in September 2021 the judge heard from Sanutti-Sepncer's trial attorney Christian Hoey, of Philadelphia, who was accused by Sanutti-Sepncer of not showing her best interests at the trial, which was held in 2015.
Sanutti-Spencer said she wanted to testify on her own behalf, but that Hoey would not allow her.
The state Attorney General’s office presented two witnesses who refuted Maria Sanutti-Spencer’s claims during her Post Conviction Relief Act hearing.
Chief Deputy Attorney General James Barker, who is prosecuting the case for the state, presented fire expert Dennis Woodring, of Harrisburg, and former state trooper and current Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams in Columbia County Court, in Bloomsburg.
Sanutti-Spencer is being represented by attorney Frank McCabe, of Kingston.
Williams arrested Sanutti-Spencer in 2014 for the murder of her ex-husband Frank Spencer, 46, of Millville, in July 2012.
Williams said Sanutti-Spencer and her father plotted to kill Frank Spencer, who was found shot to death in his Millville home on July 2, 2012. Sanutti-Spencer was convicted in 2015 for the murder and arson of Spencer’s mother’s home, while her father was convicted in 2018 of the same charges.
Sanutti-Spencer is serving a life sentence without the chance for parole at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Muncy. Franklin was also sentenced to life without parole and is imprisoned at SCI Somerset.
In the September hearing, Sanutti-Spencer’s son, Cyrus Spencer, 21, of Philadelphia, testified he didn’t believe his mother committed the crime and he was not allowed to testify.
Barker said prison phone calls from Sanutti-Spencer to her children show she was trying to convince them what to say if questioned on the witness stand.
Williams testified that Cyrus Spencer on several occasions reached out to him to talk. Williams said Cyrus Spencer sent Williams a text message saying he wasn’t sure who he could trust, so he wanted to come meet with the former trooper.
Klementik's ruling has yet to be recorded in court, according to officials.
The state Office of the Attorney General does not comment on pending cases, according to a spokesperson.