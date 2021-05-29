DANVILLE — Approximately 45 veteran grave markers taken from two Danville cemeteries were replaced this week by the Montour County Veteran Services.
After volunteers on Saturday replaced American flags for Memorial Day in county cemeteries, Jo Pennypacker, the county’s director of Veterans’ Services, and John Novack, the former director, talked about how those stolen markers were replaced at Odd Fellow Cemetery and St. Joseph Cemetery and now police are investigating. Forty were taken from Odd Fellow and five were taken from St. Joseph at some point in the last month.
“I hope we can track down whoever took them and deter them from taking more,” said Pennypacker. “It’s to honor the veterans. It’s very disrespectful to take them.”
The theft was discovered last weekend when someone was walking through Odd Fellow. Someone had taken grave markers of veterans from the Civil War, World War I and II and Korea while other markers had a general “U.S. Veteran.”
The ones taken were made of bronze and brass, but the replacements are made of aluminum. Pennypacker ordered new markers at $7 each because her inventory is depleted, she said.
Novack said he cross-checked the missing markers with the county records and replaced the markers.
The theory, said Novack, is that whoever took them planned to sell them. He contacted scrap yards and was assured they wouldn’t take these items unless there’s official paperwork with it.
“This was isolated in the one section of the cemetery in the far right corner where it’s hard to see from other places in the cemetery,” said Novack. “They knew it was out of the way and hidden, so they were able to do their thing.”
They also only stole the older markers, which are more valuable, he said.
Novack said it has happened before but not to this degree, he said.
Volunteers on Saturday from BSA Troop 4077, volunteer fire companies, Geisinger and local veteran organizations came out on Saturday morning to help the county office replace flags for Memorial Day at county cemeteries.
Sharon Smith, a scout master with BSA Troop 4077 in Danville, brought four scouts out to volunteer on Saturday. Their service project had already been planned prior to the news about the stolen markers.
“This is something we are honored and humbled to help with every year we can,” said Smith. “When I heard about the theft, it absolutely did strike a nerve. Our veterans are our most cherished citizens. To dishonor them like this is inconceivable.”
Pennypacker thanked all the volunteers who came out to help.