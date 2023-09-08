With few public transportation options available in rural central Pennsylvania, those newly available are a big hit.
Rabbittransit's Stop Hopper program has served more Valley residents than anticipated throughout the first year of its three-year pilot program, according to Richard Farr, the company's executive director.
When the pilot program was announced early in 2022, the executive director had a mission in mind.
“The idea is to really help remove transportation as a barrier to allow people to have access to their basic needs and hopefully employment opportunities,” he said.
In March of 2022, the microtransit service expanded locally to include Lewisburg, West Milton, Milton, Danville and Bloomsburg. In May of the same year, the Sunbury-Selinsgrove zone had around 40 riders a day and both the Bloomsburg-Danville zone and the Lewisburg-Milton zone had about 20 riders a day, as reported by Farr.
At the time, Farr said the service was meeting and exceeding goals as they set out to connect people with more opportunities and accessibility in a small town.
During a meeting with the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) Transportation Committee on Friday, Farr said the Stop Hopper only continued to grow throughout its first year, making a total of 22,000 trips.
"At the end of the first year, we are at the numbers we expected to see at the end of year three," Farr said. "It has grown faster than we thought it would."
Looking toward the future, Joe McGranaghan, with the Chamber of Commerce, asked about funding plans for the seemingly successful source of public transportation.
The first three years of Stop Hopper are completely funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Rabbittransit has not yet determined a plan for funding upon completion of the pilot program, but will be spending a lot of time looking at potential sources, according to Farr.