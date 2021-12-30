The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) announced in May a partnership with Marywood University to provide Middle States Commission for Higher Education accreditation for a new community college start-up in the Valley.
Marywood, a private university based in Scranton, was founded in 1915 by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The goal is to have the new community college open in Sunbury by 2023 or 2024.
In 2021, and continuing into 2022, the group is seeking sponsorship from counties with a goal to seek a state application in 2022-23. By 2023-24, the goal is to have a president hired, a board of trustees appointed, administration, faculty and staff in place and programming and instruction started.
The project announced earlier this year that Economic Modeling Specialists International (Emsi), the leader in labor market and higher education analyses, conducted a study of the first 10 years of the community college and concluded that a new regional community college serving Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties and adjacent areas will bring conservatively $78.5 million in new economic activity to the Valley.
It would require a $1.2 million annual investment from Northumberland, Union, Montour and Snyder counties. Northumberland would be asked to provide $624,000, Union would be asked $240,000, Snyder would be $228,000 and Montour at $108,000, according to a study commissioned by SVCEP.
In August, The Education Project also announced a partnership with The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) to provide community education classes. The project was also awarded a $20,000 grant through the Community Giving Foundation of Sunbury to launch a nursing assistant program.
Currently, a public survey is available for residents to take. Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon requested that a public survey be conducted to determine the interest in creating a new regional community college to serve Pennsylvania’s middle counties.
The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CLQBSSH.