A storm on Saturday dumped at least six inches of snow across the Valley, according to AccuWeather.
Meteorologist Tom Kines, of AccuWeather based in State College, said the snow started early Saturday morning and was expected to be finished accumulating in the late afternoon. Cold and blistering wind through the evening and tomorrow will make it feel like it's single digits and below zero, he said.
"It's pretty typical of March storms," said Kines. "Usually we get these warm air masses like we did Thursday and Friday being pretty mild. We got precipitation and cold air rushed in and changed the rain over to snow. This kind of stuff happens in the month of March. We get teased by mild weather followed by snow and cold a day or two later."
Most areas accumulated at least six inches but it varied above that in places, said Kines.
The storm started in the Rocky Mountains and moved eastward. The rain didn't last long and the cold air changed it to snow, said Kines.
"March is a very cruel month," said Kines. "You get these mild stretches followed by cold stretches."
Today is expected to be a cold day but not as brutal as Saturday, said Kines.
A breeze will be blowing. It will start off sunny with a cloudy afternoon and potential flurries, said Kines.
"It will be in the teens in the morning," said Kines. "It will be then freezing in the afternoon. The upcoming week will have days in the 50s and 60s in the week. The snow will go quickly."
Valley residents dug themselves out with shovels, snow plows and snow blowers.
"I like it," said Mike Santini, of Sunbury, who was spending the afternoon with his dog Arthur using a snow blower to clear his pavements on Race Street. "The neighbors all help each other. The neighbors all have snowblowers."
PennDOT also temporarily restricted certain vehicles and reduced speed limits on Interstate 80 and Interstate 180 in parts of the Valley as the winter storm spread across the state, according to a press release on PennDOT.
Level 4 restrictions went into place at 7 a.m. Saturday along Interstate 180 and on Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border. The restrictions were lifted around 5 p.m.
Under Level 4 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.